Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

