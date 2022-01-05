Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

