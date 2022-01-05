Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000.

OGN opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

