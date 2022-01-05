Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NYSE BAP opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

