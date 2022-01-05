Mizuho Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.