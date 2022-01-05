Mizuho Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $77.98.
In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
