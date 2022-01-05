Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Increased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $7.69 on Tuesday, reaching $227.36. 83,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284,614. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,250 shares of company stock worth $128,820,735 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

