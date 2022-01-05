Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.42. 589,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,131. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

