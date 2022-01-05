Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $3.64 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.64 million and $565.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00483442 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

