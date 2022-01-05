Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 61,557 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,389.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

