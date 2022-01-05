Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average is $246.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.