Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

