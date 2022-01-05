Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

ADI stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.15. 9,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

