Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,932 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

