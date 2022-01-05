Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $632,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $23,011,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

