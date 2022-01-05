Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

