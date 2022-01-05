Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $759,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

