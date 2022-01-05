Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $818,000 Position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

MCEF stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

