Morgan Stanley Lowers Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target to €5.50

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AANNF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of Aroundtown stock remained flat at $$5.95 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

