Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

