mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

