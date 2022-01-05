mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
