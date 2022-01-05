Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.16. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,687. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.81 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

