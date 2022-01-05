MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.70 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

