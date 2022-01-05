MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

