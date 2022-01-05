MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $615,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

