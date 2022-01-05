MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $247.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $248.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

