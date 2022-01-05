MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 31 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,431,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $369.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.