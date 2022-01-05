MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 483 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Boston Partners grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,398,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

