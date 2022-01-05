MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $939,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 791,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 362,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 143,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 91,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

