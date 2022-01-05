Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.25

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 32296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

