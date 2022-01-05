Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.