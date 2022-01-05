MustangCoin Price Reaches $0.0235 on Exchanges (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $14,798.57 and $13.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

