Namecoin Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $11,354.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00923643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00262344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00025109 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.