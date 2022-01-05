Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 7.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 113,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,258,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

