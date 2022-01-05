NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.85

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 25753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

