National Bankshares Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.89.

FTT traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.85. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

