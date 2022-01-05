National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

National Vision stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

