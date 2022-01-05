Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249,548 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% in the third quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

