Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $628,971.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $628,971.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011338 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,556,282 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

