Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 122,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 105,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTTHF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.