Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Trading Down 4.4%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Neoen in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

