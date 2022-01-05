Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $5.98 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,660.48 or 1.00289972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00083122 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.24 or 0.01107520 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00027887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

