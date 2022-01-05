NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

NetEnt AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt is a provider of premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators.

