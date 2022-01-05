NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.16. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

