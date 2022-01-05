NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.16. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
