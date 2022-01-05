Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.
NRO stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.