New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:NYC opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.41. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York City REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

NYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.