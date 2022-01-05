New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $884.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $832.11. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $567.70 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.