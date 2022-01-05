New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.64% of Heron Therapeutics worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 347,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $996.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

