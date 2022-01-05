New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Canada Goose stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

