New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 111,579 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Ping Identity worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE:PING opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.