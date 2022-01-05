New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 579,254 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 579,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

